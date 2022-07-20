WhatsApp launches chat migration from Android to iOS and vice versa for all users

It’s official. WhatsApp finally lets users transfer their entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. After years of requests, beta testing, and limited smartphone model compatibility, the company is rolling out this feature to all users.

The last time 9to5Mac reported on this, WhatsApp was integrating this feature through the Move to iOS app, but in beta. A month after the company rolled out this feature, it’s now making it available to all users as a stable version.

Here’s what you need to know to migrate your chat from Android to iOS and vice versa:

Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above installed on your Android device

iOS 15.5 or above installed on your iPhone

Move to iOS app installed on your Android phone

WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above on your new device

WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above on your old device

Use the same phone number as your old phone on your new device

Your iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings to pair with the Move to iOS app and move data from your Android phone

Both of your devices must be connected to a power source

Both of your devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or you’ll need to connect your Android device to your iPhone’s hotspot

How to migrate your WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone

Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts. A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone. Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts. Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen. Tap START on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. You’ll be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared. Tap NEXT to return to the Move to iOS app. Tap CONTINUE to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete. Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store. Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device. Tap Start when prompted, and allow the process to complete. Finish activating your new device and you’ll see your chats waiting for you.

When transferring your WhatsApp data, you’ll have to create an iCloud backup to use cloud storage. The company notes that it can’t see the data the user transferred, and the Android phone will still have the data unless people delete WhatsApp or wipe the phone.

How do you like this update? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

A new way to keep the chats that mean the most 📱📲 Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 20, 2022

