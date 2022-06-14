Switching from Android to iPhone becomes easier with WhatsApp’s ‘Move to iOS’ integration

It’s now easier than ever to keep your WhatsApp history when switching from Android to iOS. WhatsApp’s new beta adds a feature to help you move your conversations over as part of Apple’s Move to iOS app. Prior to this beta, users switching from Android to iPhone had to give up their WhatsApp conversation histories.

WhatsApp integrated with ‘Move to iOS’

According to Engadget, when transferring your data via Move to iOS, WhatsApp will now be an app option you can transfer over. When selecting WhatsApp, it’ll open automatically and ask for permission to move your data. Additionally, Apple will pre-load the app onto your home page – just tap to finish installing on your new iPhone.

Keep in mind, the Move to iOS transfer process can take time, so don’t do this in a rush. I’ve used the app before and it took around an hour – and I didn’t transfer much.

Engadget also notes that you will have to authenticate in WhatsApp when you first open it on your iPhone. This has to be done before the data is decrypted. One done, your WhatsApp conversation history should be safely located on your new device.

Use iCloud to backup your chats

It’s also a good idea to backup your chats to iCloud as an extra precaution. To do so, go to:

Settings > tap your name at the top > iCloud

Scroll down to find WhatsApp and toggle it on to ensure it’s included in your next backup. To make sure your iPhone automatically backs up to iCloud, stay on the same menu and find “iCloud Backup.” It should say On or Off and you can select “iCloud Backup” if you would like to change or check when your last iCloud backup was.

Check out WABetaInfo for information on how to install the beta. No information yet on when this feature will be available to all users.

