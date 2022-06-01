WhatsApp for iOS readying the ability to edit text messages

Five years ago, WhatsApp released the ability to delete sent messages. While this feature is still pretty handy, it’s kind of weird when you incorrectly send a sticker or misspell a word and need to delete the message, correct it, and then send it again.

The problem here is that WhatsApp lets the other user know that you deleted a message. Now, a better solution is finally in the works.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on the ability to edit a text message in a future update. As of now, the publication believes WhatsApp won’t include an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages, but since the feature is still in the works, the plans can change.

In addition, it’s still not clear about the time window people will have to edit their message. For example, when WhatsApp released the ability to delete a sent message, users had seven minutes to erase the text.

WABetaInfo, for now, shared a screenshot of the Android app, although the publication confirmed the feature is also under development for WhatsApp for iOS and Desktop. In the chat, when you press and hold a message, a new “Edit” button will appear, then, the user will be able to correct or add more info to the message.

As of now, only Facebook offers the ability to edit a publication. Instagram only lets you delete a message and Messenger lets you unsend them.

In these past few weeks, WhatsApp brought several new features to the app, such as Reactions, larger group chats, more people on a group voice chat, and increased file size when sending attachments.

Are you excited to be able to edit a text message on the app? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

