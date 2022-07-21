TikTok for iOS expanding auto caption and translation tools to more languages

TikTok just announced it’s expanding its accessibility and translation tools starting today. After launching captions in 2021, the app is adding more languages for auto captions and translation features.

In hopes of “lowering the language barrier to help bring entertaining global content to more users,” TikTok is introducing a new caption and translation tool for users that speak the following languages:

English

Portuguese

German

Indonesian

Italian

Korean

Mandarin

Spanish

Turkish

With auto-generated captions, creators and viewers now have the option to turn on closed captions for videos, helping make entertaining content more accessible.

TikTok for iOS is also bringing translations for captions and video descriptions, which will help users enjoy videos beyond their original language. Last but not least, the translation for text stickers in videos will make sure people don’t miss out on any entertainment content.

In a blog post, TikTok said how these features will help more users enjoy videos from all over the world:

These easy translation solutions help overcome language barriers and bring people closer together over shared entertainment. Through these efforts, global content will become more accessible regardless of the language(s) you speak and where you are in the world. We’re at the early stages of rolling out these tools, which are available on select videos at this time. […] We hope to see more people using these new tools to bridge culture and connection, and broaden their worlds. Stay tuned for updates as we hope to expand availability in the coming months.

TikTok plans to expand these features to more users and languages in the coming months. With these functions rolling out today, it may take a few more days or weeks until you can also take advantage of these accessibility features.

How do you feel about these new features? Are you planning to take advantage of them? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

