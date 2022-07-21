Facebook wants to become Facebook again as it launches new ‘Feeds’ tab to prioritize friends and favorites

Remember Facebook? The social media network you used to connect with friends and family members to know what they are up to, how their vacation was, or even play some Farmville? Well, it seems the company is trying to find itself again with its new Feeds tab.

According to Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook is launching a Feeds tab “where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages, and more separately in chronological order.”

Here’s the full announcement:

One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don’t miss friends’ posts. So today we’re launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order. The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further.

As Meta is now trying to compete with TikTok as it turns Instagram and Facebook into social media networks that only show curated content instead of people’s connections, it’s interesting to see yet another approach to its old days when you could see only what really matters to you.

Apart from Facebook, Instagram recently launched two new chronological feeds called “Following” and “Favorites,” which show the latest posts and people’s favorite users.

With this approach, Facebook users will be able to (re)discover friends and pages of interest. This new Feeds tab can also be divided into “Favorites,” “Friends,” “Groups,” “Pages,” and more – just like the old Facebook used to be.

This new tab will be rolling out to users starting today, but it can take a while until it shows up to everyone.

