Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones hit $279 in Friday’s best deals, MagSafe gear, more

Wrapping up the work week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones at $279. That’s alongside a rare discount on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger at $127 as well as Eve’s Thread-enabled HomeKit Weather Station for $61. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bose QuietComfort 45 deliver best-in-class ANC

Amazon now offers the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 in two styles. Down from $329, today’s offer is delivering a match of the second-best price to date at $50 off. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match.

First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch.

Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger refuels your whole Apple kit

Amazon now offers the Belkin 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $127. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is right in line with our previous mention at 15% while marking a rarer chance to save on the black style. This is a new Amazon all-time low, as well.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand for iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side of an Apple Watch charging puck as well as the secondary 5W Qi pad which rests at the base of the assembly for topping off AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. I’ve also been personally using this one for over a year and can highly recommend the more premium charging experience.

Eve’s Thread-enabled HomeKit Weather Station hits all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Eve Weather HomeKit Weather Station with Thread for $61. Marking one of the first discounts since launching back in January, today’s offer is down from the usual $80 price tag. On top of beating our previous mention by $9, this discount is also a new all-time low.

Supplementing your Siri setup with hyperlocal readings, Eve Weather can track temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. It sports the brand’s signature aluminum design with e-ink display and an outdoor-ready build thanks to IPX4 water-resistance. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also Thread support to round out the package. Our recent HomeKit Weekly feature takes a better look at the experience.

