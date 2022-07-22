iPhone battery mAh list: How much capacity does each iPhone model have?

Ever wonder how much battery capacity Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what size battery your current iPhone has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, battery details eventually surface in teardowns. Join along for a look at the complete iPhone battery mAh list for how much battery capacity comes with every iPhone model.
One of the main reasons Apple doesn’t share iPhone battery capacity is iPhone battery life can often outperform the competition like Android phones with a smaller battery capacity. Apple is able to do that as it makes both the hardware and software and precisely fine tunes its devices to perform as efficiently as possible.
Said another way, Apple focuses on what its iPhones can do rather than the specs powering them.
One example of that is sometimes a newer iPhone model has come with a smaller battery capacity than its predecessor as new chips have brought better efficiency.
Before checking out the specs below, can you guess how much battery capacity the original iPhone had? 😁
Ok, here’s the full iPhone battery mAh capacity list…
iPhone battery mAh list: Battery capacity for every iPhone
4352 mAh – 16.75 watt-hour
3095 mAh – 11.97 watt-hour
3227 mAh – 12.41 watt-hour
2406 mAh – 9.57 watt-hour
2018 mAh – 7.82 watt-hour
3687 mAh – 14.13 watt-hour
2815 mAh – 10.78 watt-hour
2815 mAh – 10.78 watt-hour
2227 mAh – 8.57 watt-hour
1821 mAh – 6.96 wat-hour
3969 mAh – 15.04 watt-hour
3046 mAh – 11.67 watt-hour
3110 mAh – 11.91 watt-hour
2942 mAh – 11.24 watt-hour
3174 mAh – 12.08 watt-hour
2658 mAh – 10.13 watt-hour
2716 mAh – 10.35 watt-hour
2691 mAh – 10.28 watt-hour
1821 mAh – 6.96 watt-hour
2900 mAh – 11.10 watt-hour
1960 mAh – 7.45 watt-hour
1624 mAh – 6.21 watt-hour
2750 mAh – 10.45 watt-hour
1715 mAh – 6.55 watt-hour
2915 mAh – 11.1 watt-hour
1810 mAh – 6.91 watt-hour
1560 mAh – 5.92 watt-hour
1510 mAh – 5.73 watt-hour
1440 mAh – 5.45 watt-hour
1432 mAh – 5.3 watt-hour
1420 mAh – 5.25 watt-hour
1219 mAh – 4.51 watt-hour
1150 mAh – 4.12 watt-hour
1400 mAh – 5.18 watt-hour
What iPhone battery mAh most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used battery capacities in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our iPhone battery mAh list!
Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker
