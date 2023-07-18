 Skip to main content

iPhone Screen Distance in iOS 17 protects your eyes, here’s how it works

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 18 2023 - 11:42 am PT
use iPhone Screen Distance

One of the new health features for iPhone and iPad with iOS 17 can help prevent eye strain for everyone, as well as lower the risk of myopia (nearsightedness) in kids. Here’s how to use iPhone Screen Distance and how it works.

Apple highlights that it’s best to keep devices at least 12 inches away from your eyes. But of course, it’s easy to be in the habit of using them closer than that.

So with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, there’s a handy new feature called Screen Distance that makes it easy to build the habit of using your iPhone and iPad at a healthy distance. For kids that reduces the risk of myopia and for everyone helps reduce or prevent eye strain.

Here’s how Apple describes how it works:

“Screen Distance works by measuring the distance between the screen and your eyes. The camera is not capturing images or video, and the data collected remains on the device and is not shared with Apple.”

How to use iPhone Screen Distance in iOS 17

iOS 17 is currently in beta. Read more on how to install the software if you’d like to test out features like this and more. Keep in mind features can change during the beta period.

  1. On your iPhone or iPad with Face ID running iOS 17, open the Settings app
  2. Choose Screen Time now look below and tap Screen Distance
  3. Now tap Continue, then Turn On Screen Distance

Here’s how it looks to use iPhone Screen Distance:

use iPhone Screen Distance 1

After you tap “Turn On Screen Distance,” you’re all set up.

Shown in the middle and right screenshot below, here’s what it looks like when iPhone or iPad detects you’ve been holding your device too close.

After you pull it away from your face, tap “Continue” to exit the Screen Distance pop-up.

use iPhone Screen Distance 2

In my time with Screen Distance so far, I’ve realized I tend to use my iPhone too close in the evening. And the feature has been really helpful in changing that habit.

Apple doesn’t give an exact time that’s too long to hold iPhone and iPad less than 12 inches but I’ve seen the Screen Shield pop up in about five minutes.

What do you think about Screen Distance? Is it something you’ll turn on? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on how to use iPhone Screen Distance!

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

