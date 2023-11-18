Curious how much RAM Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much memory your current iPhone has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, memory details surface in teardowns and from other sources like Apple’s supply chain. Read along for a look at the complete iPhone RAM list for how much memory comes with every iPhone model.

Apple doesn’t publish or put any focus on iPhone RAM for a number of reasons. One of the biggest is that iPhone performance outpaces the competition like Android phones with less RAM. Apple is able to do that as it makes both the hardware and software and precisely fine-tunes its devices to perform as efficiently and powerfully as possible.

So in the big picture, Apple focuses on what its iPhones can do rather than the specs powering them.

One example was in 2019 when the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 4GB RAM beat out the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ which has 12GB RAM in a speed test. The tight integration between iPhone hardware and iOS made up more than an 8 GB memory difference. The same is usually true for iPad and Mac vs Android tablets and PCs too.

Before you look, can you guess how much RAM the original iPhone had? 😁

Ok, let’s dig into the full iPhone RAM list…

iPhone RAM list: Memory specs for every iPhone

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max RAM? 8GB (LPDDR5) iPhone 15 and 15 Plus RAM? 6GB (LPDDR5) iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max RAM? 6GB (LPDDR5) iPhone 14 and 14 Plus RAM? 6GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max RAM? 6 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone 13 and 13 mini RAM? 4 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone SE 3rd gen RAM? 4 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max RAM? 6 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone 12 and 12 mini RAM? 4 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone SE 2nd gen RAM? 3 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max RAM? 4 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone 11 RAM? 4 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone XR RAM? 3 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone XS and XS Max RAM? 4 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone X RAM? 3 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone 8 Plus RAM? 3 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone 8 RAM? 2 GB (LPDDR4X) iPhone 7 Plus RAM? 3 GB (LPDDR4) iPhone 7 RAM? 2 GB (LPDDR4) iPhone SE RAM? 2 GB (LPDDR4) iPhone 6S and 6S Plus RAM? 2 GB (LPDDR4) iPhone 6 and 6 Plus RAM? 1 GB (LPDDR3) iPhone 5S RAM? 1 GB (LPDDR3) iPhone 5C RAM? 1 GB (LPDDR2) iPhone 5 RAM? 1 GB (LPDDR2) iPhone 4S RAM? 512 MB (LPDDR2) iPhone 4 RAM? 512 MB (LPDDR) iPhone 3GS RAM? 256 MB (LPDDR) iPhone 3G RAM? 128 MB (LPDDR) Original iPhone RAM? 128 MB (LPDDR)

iPhone 13 Pro internals via iFixit

Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker