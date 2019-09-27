iPhone 11 Pro Max paced behind Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ speed test [Video]

We saw Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10+ beat the iPhone XS Max last month in a speed test. However, that wasn’t shocking since the XS Max is a year older. But today PhoneBuff has run a speed test with the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy Note 10+ has beat out the latest iPhone.

Just like with the iPhone XS Max vs. the Galaxy Note 10+, there’s an 8GB RAM differential between the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Note 10+. However, Apple usually beats out the latest Samsung or other Android smartphones when it releases new iPhones with an updated A-series chip and tight hardware/software integration.

As it happens, the iPhone 11 Pro Max with A13 Bionic chip running iOS 13.1 wasn’t able to make it happen this time as it lost out in the app loading speed test to the Galaxy Note 10+ by just 6 seconds.

Check out the full speed test below: