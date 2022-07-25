Apple and other companies reportedly bought gold from illegal miners in Brazil.

Natural resources such as gold and copper are fundamental in the manufacturing process of electronic products. And since these resources are so valuable, there are many illegal mining companies around the world. Unfortunately, it seems that Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have been buying gold illegally mined in Brazil for their products.

The local Brazilian newspaper Repórter Brasil revealed on Monday that these four major tech companies used illegal gold from Brazilian indigenous lands located in the Amazon rainforest. This gold was primarily destined for smartphones and computers from Apple and Microsoft, as well as servers from Google and Amazon.

Apple products may have gold from illegal miners

Documents seen by the authors of the report confirm that the companies bought gold from the Chimet and Marsam refineries between 2020 and 2021. Both refineries have been under investigation by the Brazilian Federal Police for illegal extraction of natural resources, in addition to several charges related to environmental damage.

Although the extraction of natural resources on indigenous lands is prohibited in Brazil, there are several illegal mining companies that extract and sell these resources to other companies around the world. This is because mineral extraction results in deforestation of the Amazon forest and contamination of rivers with mercury.

At the same time, the illegal extraction of natural resources also finances organized crime. In Brazil, the number of armed attacks on indigenous peoples has grown considerably in recent years as these mining companies expand their operations

Every company listed on the US stock exchange is required to report its natural resource suppliers. However, although Chimet and Marsam are under investigation in Brazil, these refiners are currently certified in the United States and Europe. Although tech companies argue that they use clean materials, it seems that not all of them are really interested in learning where these materials come from.

Apple says it has high standards for its suppliers

Repórter Brasil asked Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon for a comment. Only Apple responded to the request with a statement in which the company claims it no longer buys gold from Marsam – however, nothing was mentioned about Chimet.

Apple also said that it has high standards for establishing its partnerships and that it is constantly looking for sustainable suppliers. In a document submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Apple says it works to protect the environment and also the lives of people affected by its supply chain.

Apple works to protect the environment and to safeguard the well-being of the millions of people touched by our supply chain, from the mining level to the facilities where products are assembled. We are deeply committed to continually assessing our progress and building the lessons we learn into everything we do.

On its website, Apple has a section that highlights all the company’s actions to preserve the environment during the manufacturing of its products.

The US government also declined to comment on the report, while The London Bullion Market Association said it is aware of the ongoing investigations in Brazil and that it is reviewing the certification of these mining companies.

