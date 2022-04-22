It’s Earth Day, and Apple website highlights progress in everything from Apple Watch to iMac

It’s Earth Day today, an annual opportunity to demonstrate support for the environment, and to call for policies that help to protect our planet. As always, Apple is promoting the occasion with a prominent link on the apple.com homepage.

The company kicked things off earlier this month by announcing that it would donate $1 to the World Wildlife Fund for every Apple Pay transaction made in Apple Stores, through the Apple Store app, or on its website from April 14 to today …

Background

Earth Day takes place on April 22 each year. This year’s focal points are on The Great Global Cleanup, sustainable fashion, tree planting, and climate literacy.

The Great Global Cleanup is a worldwide campaign to remove billions of pieces of trash from neighborhoods, beaches, rivers, lakes, trails, and parks — reducing waste and plastic pollution, improving habitats, and preventing harm to wildlife and humans. The fashion industry is responsible for over 8% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Sustainable Fashion refers to a clothing supply chain that is ecologically and socially responsible. Now is the opportunity to shift the industry and consumers away from the fast fashion model and toward sustainable practices in sourcing, production, distribution, marketing, and consumption. As little as $1 can plant a tree. Home to about 80% of the world’s biodiversity, forests are collectively the second biggest storehouse of carbon after oceans, absorbing significant amounts of greenhouse gasses. They also enhance biodiversity, while protecting waterways, enhancing soil nutrition, and providing buffers from natural disasters. Join us in the fight for climate literacy. The time is now to create a generation of citizens, workers, students, and leaders ready for climate change. We need public understanding of how to stop climate change and environmental harm.

Apple homepage highlights that it’s Earth Day

As usual, the Apple homepage has an environmentally focused heading.

Clicking the link leads to Apple’s environment microsite, with the environmental credentials of the company’s products getting the headline. It goes on to describe the company’s plan to make its entire supply chain carbon-neutral by 2030, as well as other steps the company already takes.

Apple typically promotes through the App Store sources of environmental education, as well as causes people can support, and we’ll no doubt see this year’s selections later in the day.

