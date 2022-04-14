Apple to donate $1 to World Wildlife Fund for every Apple Pay transaction in its stores

With Earth Day coming later next week, Apple is once again promoting an interesting campaign. From now until April 22, the company will donate $1 to the World Wildlife Fund for every Apple Pay transaction made in Apple Stores, through the Apple Store app, or on its website.

Apple explains the importance of World Wildlife Fund in an email sent to its customers:

For 60 years, World Wildlife Fund has worked to conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth. Connecting cutting-edge conservation science with the collective power of its partners in the field, World Wildlife Fund strives to develop and deliver innovative solutions that protect communities, wildlife, and the places in which they live.

This Apple Pay campaign is only a small initiative among all the other efforts the company is making to become carbon neutral by 2030. Apple has committed to protecting the environment by making every one of its products – how their designed, made, shipped, used, and recycled – free of a carbon footprint.

For Earth Day itself, Apple has already announced an Apple Watch Activity Challenge. This challenge requires users to complete a workout of any category for at least 30 minutes. You’ll then unlock stickers that can be used in the Messages app, FaceTime, and more.

Let’s get moving and celebrate the planet. On April 22, do any workout for 30 minutes or more to earn this award. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds to Health.

Apple has yet to announce more content about Earth Day with Music, Podcasts, TV, Books, and more. Until then, if you’re thinking about buying an Apple product or accessory, this time your purchase will make the Cupertino company donate $1 to World Wildlife Fund for every Apple Pay transaction.

You can learn more about World Wildlife Fund here.

