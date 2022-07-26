Apple’s VR headset could include gloves to detect finger gestures

Apple continues to file and win patents regarding its upcoming augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset, dubbed Apple Glasses. The company has won multiple patents today, relating to the use of gloves to detect skin-to-skin contact in AR/VR.

Patently Apple stated that the VR Gloves could move a cursor, scroll, open a document, make a selection, etc. These actions could require skin-to-skin contact when the Apple Glasses are in use. Additionally, the headset’s camera or a radio frequency-based system may track fingers.

Apple’s invention covers devices and methods of detecting contact between a first body part and a second body part. Sense circuitry can be configured to sense a signal at the sense electrode (e.g., configured to contact the second body part) in response to a drive signal applied to the drive electrode (e.g., configured to contact the first body part).

The patents also imagine if Apple could use two Apple Watch-like wearables to detect skin-to-skin contact. Patented examples note that one watch could be used for sensing and the other could implement the gesture.

Another example flirts with the idea of having a ring as a second wearable device. This ring is likely to work with the VR Gloves. Patently Apple stated its actions may include answering calls, placing calls, launching programs, making selections, and much more.

As always, these are just patents, and there’s no guarantee this will come to fruition. However, it’s fun to imagine what Apple Glasses will be like as we wait for its arrival.

