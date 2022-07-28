Thursday’s best deals: All-time lows on M2 MacBook Pro $200 off, Mac Studio $150 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a pair of new all-time lows on Apple’s latest Macs. Right now the M2 MacBook Pro is $200 off and on sale for only the second time to go alongside the M1 Max Mac Studio at $150 off. That’s on top of a one-day iPhone 12/Pro Max sale from $480. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 MacBook Pro falls to new all-time low at $200 off

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s all-new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,099. Amazon had originally been matching the discount, but the listing has since gone out of stock. Down from the usual $1,299 price tag, this is only the second notable discount since launching last month at $200 off. Not only is this a new all-time low, but also $135 under our previous mention. The elevated 512GB model is now also $200 off, as well. Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched last month as the latest entry-level prosumer-level macOS machine. This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 24GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard.

New all-time low brings Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio

Trusted retailer Expercom is now offering the Apple Mac Studio M1 Max 10-core 32GB for $1,849. Marking one of the first overall discounts to date, this is down from the usual $1,999 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low. Not only is this $150 off, but also $50 under our previous mention from nearly two months ago.

Apple’s all-new Mac Studio arrives as the most powerful M1 machine yet thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

iPhone 12/Pro Max sees one-day refurb discounts

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhones. Prime members will score free shipping, while a $6 fee will apply otherwise. A favorite this time around is the iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB in two styles for $800. Originally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is marking the first-best price to date, lowest in a month, and a total of $299 in savings.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form factor that hearkens back to older models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a three-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

