9to5Mac Happy Hour 392: iOS 16 beta 4 changes, more Apple Watch Pro info, and AR’s uncertain future

Benjamin and Zac analyze the new changes in iOS 16 beta 4, and recall some recent positive SharePlay experiences. There’s even more new info on the Apple Watch Pro, and we have doubts about the state of the augmented reality businesses in big tech and new startups.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- iOS 16 beta 4 reduces time limit for unsending iMessages, adds new edit log
- iOS 16 Live Activities API now available with beta 4 for developers to try it out
- CarPlay wallpaper options expand in iOS 16 beta 4, download images here
- iOS 16 adds new wallpapers for the Home app, and you can download them here
- Heads Up! for iPhone and iPad
- Netflix rolling out external subscription button for iOS users
- Gurman: Apple Watch Pro to feature a redesign and larger display, new sensors delayed
- Theater Mode on Apple Watch
- flyastroapple on Twitter
- Meta raising the price on its Oculus Quest 2 VR headset by $100 in August
- Humane
