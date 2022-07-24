Gurman: Apple Watch Pro to feature a redesign and larger display, new sensors delayed

In two months, Apple will unveil three new Apple Watches, including the rumored Apple Watch Pro. This new high-end model, also called “rugged,” and made for “extreme sports,” will be the company’s new bet for a specific niche of customers.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman details more information about this upcoming product.

9to5Mac already reported that this Apple Watch Pro would have a larger display, longer battery life, and a new body-temperature sensor. Gurman believes this Watch could stay on for multiple days in just one charger thanks to the rumored low-power mode – which Apple still hasn’t discussed.

What’s interesting here is that Bloomberg’s journalist says Apple will introduce “an evolution of the current rectangular shape, and not circular,” meaning this Apple Watch Pro will have its first fresh look ever since 2018, but it won’t have the rumored flat sides that some predicted for Apple Watch Series 7.

“I’m told that the high-end model is going to be a good bit bigger than the standard Apple Watch—big enough that it might only appeal to a subset of customers. The screen will be about 7% larger, and the device will have a fresh look—the first time the company has introduced a new Apple Watch design since 2018. It will be an evolution of the current rectangular shape, and not circular. It also won’t have those rumored flat sides (for those who will undoubtedly ask). In terms of materials, the watch will have a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged.”

As already written by 9to5Mac, watchOS 9 is for sure teasing this Apple Watch Pro for extreme sports. With a revamped Workout app, this operating system brings more data than ever at a glance while also giving a fresh look to older Watch Faces that weren’t updated to take advantage of larger displays.

Blood pressure and glucose measurements are still delayed for the Apple Watch

While the body-temperature sensor will likely be available with the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro, Mark Gurman says nothing changed in regard to other sensors.

He reports that “the blood-pressure technology probably won’t arrive until 2025” and the “glucose feature may not be ready until nearer to the end of the decade.”

With that, Apple will probably struggle to introduce new features as it’s been two years since the addition of a new sensor, and the company is rumored to use the same Apple Watch Series 6 chip on the new Apple Watch Series 8.

Are you excited about these new Apple Watches? Do you think the Apple Watch Pro could be the model for you? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

