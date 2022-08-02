Apple Watch Series 7 Edition sold out in the US ahead of new Pro model

According to multiple recent rumors, Apple is expected to introduce a more expensive Apple Watch “Pro” this year in addition to the regular new Series 8 models. And as we’re only a month away from Apple’s new product announcements, the current Apple Watch Series 7 Edition is now sold out in the US and a few other countries.

Based on Apple’s website, most models of the Apple Watch Series 7 Edition are now sold out. As noted by MacRumors, the product is unavailable in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other countries – although you can still find the 45mm version in some configurations.

In most cases, the Apple Watch Series 7 Edition is listed as “Currently Unavailable” in Apple’s online store. It’s also hard to find one of these models available by choosing the in-store pickup option, which suggests that the current generation Apple Watch Edition is indeed out of stock. This comes ahead of the announcement of the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the first Apple Watch Pro.

For those unfamiliar, Apple Watch Edition is a more expensive version of the Apple Watch made of titanium. In previous years, Apple Watch Edition was also available in gold and ceramic. However, despite the more premium materials, Apple Watch Edition has exactly the same hardware as regular Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch Pro

This year, it seems that Apple will take a different approach with the Apple Watch lineup. While Apple Watch Series 8 should be a minor upgrade compared to the Series 7, the company has also been working on a new model called “Apple Watch Pro” made for extreme sports. This Pro model will have a more rugged design and a different form factor than the current Apple Watch.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple Watch Pro will have a display 7% larger that will also allow Apple to put a larger battery inside it. More than that, this watch should be made of titanium, just like the Apple Watch Edition, so that it will be more durable than Apple Watches made of aluminum and stainless steel.

Gurman also reported that the Apple Watch Pro is expected to cost from $900 due to the larger display and premium material, which puts it close to the price of the Apple Watch Edition, which starts at $799. With that in mind, it won’t be a surprise if Apple discontinues the Edition models in favor of the new Pro model.

Considering that the Apple Watch Series 7 Edition is now sold out in multiple countries, this sounds even more likely.

Of course, Apple Watch Pro will also have the new body temperature sensor expected to be introduced with Apple Watch Series 8. However, none of this year’s models will have a faster chip compared to the Apple Watch Series 7, which has the same CPU as the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple will likely introduce the new Apple Watch family in September along with the new iPhones. And if you’re looking to get a new Apple Watch for a great price, be sure to take a look at Amazon’s special deals.

