Europe smartphone shipments decline, but Apple grows thanks to 5G iPhone SE

In Q2 2022, Europe smartphone shipments declined 11% in a Year-Over-Year comparison, but Apple manage to grow shipments and market share, mostly because of its 5G-capable iPhone SE.

The data comes from a Counterpoint Research study; what’s interesting about this report is that while the iPhone SE had bad reception in the US, it now seems Apple can thank this affordable 5G iPhone – at least in Europe.

Although it still doesn’t seem the 5G iPhone SE will be able to turn a billion Android users into switchers, it helped the Cupertino company grow 3% when compared to Q2 2021. Shipment share also grows from 21% to 24% YoY.

The study shows the Europe smartphone market declined by 11% YoY and 13% QoQ to 40 million units in QW 2022, the lowest quarterly total since Q2 2020, but both Samsung and Apple managed to grow shipments and market share YoY. They also declined QoQ due to their withdrawal from the Russian market.

“It was a mixed bag of results in Q2 2022, and year-on-year comparisons mask complex market dynamics. Much has changed in Europe compared to last year and even last quarter, both from an industry and macro perspective,” said Jan Stryjak, Counterpoint Research’s associate director.

Stryjak believes the situation in Europe remains bleak for the rest of the year. “Many countries in Europe are slipping closer to a recession, and domestic political tensions in numerous countries beyond Russia and Ukraine are rising.”

The 5G iPhone SE launched in March. Available from $429, the 4.7-inch phone with a “classic design” has the A15 Bionic chip, a main 12MP camera with Deep Fusion technology, Smart HDR 4, and iP67 water resistance certificate.

