Twitter for Mac app continuously crashing at launch for many users

If you’re trying to open the Twitter for Mac application today, you’re likely running into some problems. At some point on Tuesday afternoon, the Twitter for Mac app started crashing at launch for most every user…

Twitter for Mac crashing at launch

A number of reports on Twitter have started to surface about this issue, while 9to5Mac has also confirmed it. You can test it for yourself by trying to open the Twitter for Mac app. Chances are, it will immediately crash before the window even appears.

In fact, the app even silently crashed in the background for macOS users who had it open before the widespread crashes started occurring. This issue doesn’t seem to be tied to an Apple software update, as it’s impacting users across multiple macOS versions, including the latest macOS Ventura beta.

As of right now there is no permanent fix available for this problem. That fix likely relies on Twitter making some sort of server-side update. It’s possible the issue is as simple as a rouge piece of text trying to load at launch.

In the meantime, some users have reported that deleting the app and reinstalling will solve the problem. In our testing, however, this is only a temporary fix and the app will crash within a few minutes.

Are you having problems with Twitter for Mac this afternoon? Have you found any sort of fix or workaround? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: