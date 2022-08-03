AppleCare+ theft and loss cover now available in France, Italy, and Spain

AppleCare+ theft and loss cover is now available in France, Italy, and Spain. Previously, these countries only offered cover for accidental damage.

This means that customers in these countries can now choose between two different versions of Apple’s insurance policy …

Background

AppleCare+ is an insurance policy that extends the warranty for a wide range of Apple products, as well as adding coverage for accidental damage.

Originally, AppleCare+ had to be added at the time of product purchase, and covered a fixed period. Later, Apple offered additional flexibility. You can now add coverage up to 60 days after purchasing your product (30 days in some countries), and you can also opt for rolling monthly coverage.

In a few countries, AppleCare+ is available in a more extensive policy called AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, which does exactly what it says.

Both versions of AppleCare+ have deductibles, which you have to pay at the point of making a claim. For iPhone, in the US, these are:

Screen or back glass damage: $29

Other accidental damage: $99

Theft or loss: $149

AppleCare+ theft and loss cover in more countries

Standard AppleCare+ coverage came to France, Italy, and Spain last year, and MacRumors spotted that customers in these countries now have the option of purchasing AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss instead. This does, of course, incur a higher premium.

The premiums are the same in all three countries, and cost an additional €3/month.

Standard AppleCare+:

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: €11,49/month

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11: €8,49/month

iPhone SE (3rd generation): €4,49/month

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss:

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: €14,49/month

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11: €11,49/month

iPhone SE (3rd generation): €7,49/month

Deductibles are:

Screen or back glass damage: €29

Other accidental damage: €99

Theft or loss: €129

Claims are, as usual, limited to a maximum of two per year.

