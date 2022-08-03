Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread arrives exclusively with HomeKit connectivity; neutral not required

Wemo is out with its latest smart home device today. The Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread is HomeKit-only and offers the convenience of flicker-free technology and working with both neutral and no-neutral wiring for new and old homes alike. The dimmer even includes NFC support for a super smooth setup.

At the beginning of the year, Wemo announced it was going all-in on Thread for its HomeKit smart home lineup.

The first of those new devices launched the Wemo Smart Plug with Thread in February.

Now the Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread that exclusively uses HomeKit has arrived. It has a number of handy features for a smooth and seamless experience.

Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread specs

Works with neutral or no neutral wiring, offering a universal solution for homes old or new

Supports Thread and Bluetooth

Provides easy setup with NFC — tap iPhone to the Smart Dimmer and follow the prompts to start controlling in seconds

Built with flicker-free technology

Works exclusively with Apple HomeKit

Replaces single-pole switches only; not compatible with 3-way switches

Price: $59.99

At launch, the Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread is available now direct from Belkin with Amazon starting to carry it soon.

As a refresher, Thread is a purpose-made mesh networking protocol for HomeKit and other smart home devices with direct peer-to-peer communication. Some of the benefits are faster connectivity, better reliability, and being self-maintaining and self-healing.

For a deep dive into Thread, check out our full guide: