Rumored 10th-generation iPad schematics show new rear camera module design, flat edge chassis

As part of Apple’s fall product cycle, we are expecting an update to the base model 10.2-inch iPad later this year. 9to5Mac previously reported specs for the new model: A14 chip, 5G cellular, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

MySmartPrice today published alleged schematics of the new iPad. Most notably, the design includes a raised camera module.

The base model iPad may not be Apple’s fanciest, but it is its best-seller thanks to starting at just $329 while providing value-for-money in terms of feature set.

From the CAD renders, we can see the overall shape of the new generation model will remain the same. The iPad will continue to feature sizable forehead and chin bezels, along with a Touch ID home button. However, the sides of the device appear to have been flattened, compared to the more curved shape of the 2021 generation.

However, on the back, a new design for the camera system can be seen. Similar to older dual-camera iPhones, the tenth-generation iPad’s camera is elevated in a protruding round-rect module. This may indicate that Apple is upgrading the camera sensor this year, hence the overall component getting larger and needing more internal space.

The rear module features two holes, one for the camera lens and another smaller circle. MySmartPrice says this looks like an LED flash, although the hole is small enough that 9to5Mac believes that could merely be a microphone hole.

The overall size of the iPad measures at 248mm x 179mm x 6.98mm (w/h/d) according to these schematics – this compares to 250mm x 174mm x 7.50mm for the current 2021 generation. This implies that the overall iPad chassis is getting a tad thinner, although this does not include the measurement of the rear camera protrusion.

In these renders, the expected USB-C port is redacted.

You can see all the images on the MySmartPrice website.

