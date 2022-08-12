Apple One bundle gives you ‘the best of Apple, all in one,’ new video ad says

- Aug. 12th 2022 9:23 am PT

Apple services
Apple is launching a new advertising campaign focused on its Apple One bundle of subscription services. In a new video, the company touts that Apple One offers you the “best of Apple” in an “all in one” package.

The 30-second video gives a rundown of each service included in Apple One. For instance, it highlights that Apple Arcade offers you over 200 ad-free games, Apple TV+ has some of the world’s biggest stars, and Apple Fitness+ gives you workouts across every category.

Apple says that Apple One is a “subscription for all you do.”

Apple says that Apple One is a "subscription for all you do."

Apple launched the Apple One services bundle in October of 2020. There are varying tiers to the bundle:

  • Apple One Individual is priced at $14.95 per month and comes with 50 GB of iCloud, Apple Music for a single account, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
  • The $19.95 per month Apple One family plan includes 200 GB of iCloud, Apple Music for up to six family members with Family Sharing, and Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.
  • Apple One Premier is priced at $30 and upgrades the Family plan with an additional 1.8 TB of iCloud space, access to Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. 

Check out the full video from Apple promoting the subscription bundle below.

