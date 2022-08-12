PITAKA offers MagSafe solutions for your place or on the go with MagEZ Slider and other PitaFlow accessories

PITAKA creates some of the most interesting accessories for iPhone owners. With MagSafe compatible and standard Qi chargers, Apple users can take advantage of its products on the go, at home, or at the office. Here are some of the best options you can find now.

PITAKA MagEZ Slider is the perfect companion to your desk or nightstand setup

PITAKA’s MagEZ Slider is a multi-charging power solution that simultaneously charges three devices at the same time while offering a slider MagSafe power bank. Its compact desktop charging system easily conserves space while you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and even wireless charging earbuds, such as AirPods.

Since PITAKA’s MagEZ Slider offers two options, you can use it on your desktop or just slide it out of the dock to use it as a MagSafe-compatible power bank.

As the company explains, the MagEZ Slider has a unique dock that simultaneously charges the portable charger along with your other essentials. The included power bank is packed with 4,000 mAh of power, ensuring your iPhone has enough juice to last the day while featuring an ergonomic design and aramid fiber finish guaranteeing an all-day comfortable hold.

For $139, PITAKA offers free shipping for orders over $30 and has a 7-day returning policy. You can find it here and on Amazon.

In addition, PITAKA also offers additional MagSafe-compatible products, such as the Mount Pro, which is perfect for charging your iPhone while in the car, and the Mount Lite, which firmlys holds your iPhone. You can find them here starting from $39.99.

Last but not least, the MagEZ Card Sleeve 3 is the perfect MagSafe Wallet alternative that lets you hold two chip/magnetic stripe cards or four business cards at once. You can find it here for $29.99.

Discover all PITAKA’s accessories for your iPhone here.

PitaFlow is the ultimate ecosystem of magnetic accessories that fully integrates with your iPhone and iPad

While you already have a glimpse of what you can do with PITAKA’s MagEZ accessories, there’s more to take advantage of. Thanks to the PitaFlow ecosystem, which wants to improve and integrate your daily routine – not just iPhone users’ – iPad owners can also have a proper ecosystem of magnetic accessories at home.

For iPad mini 6, PITAKA offers its MagEZ Case Pro with a reinforced frame and airbags around all corners to protect your tablet from damage. In addition, its pen clip secures your Apple Pencil anywhere you go.

With the MagEZ Charging Stand, you can also attach your iPad mini 6 to secure a good-looking premium stand. The best part of this PITAKA accessory is the ability to charge your tablet while focusing on the screen.

For iPad Air and iPad Pro users, PITAKA brings stands, protective cases, and folios to better secure, hold, and carry your iPad. And they just recently released a FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard that lets you carry your devices and some other EDC items without adding too much bulk and also allows you to set up your workstation in a split second. All of them with a premium finish. Find PitaFlow accessories for your iPad here.

Wrap up

These are some of the best offerings PITAKA has for its users. Whether you want to charge your iPhone at home or on the go, or just increase your flow while working from the iPad, the company has cases, stands, and Folio options ready for the latest generation of Apple products.

