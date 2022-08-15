M2 MacBook Air sees $100 discount in Monday’s best deals, Magic Keyboard $75, more

Kicking off a new week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by a $100 discount on M2 MacBook Air. Joined by one of the first discounts on Apple’s official Magic Keyboard at $75, there’s also refurbished 24-inch M1 iMac models from $1,190. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 MacBook Air now $100 off at new all-time low

Several retailers are now offering one of the very first price cuts on Apple’s all-new 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Right now, the entry-level 8GB/256GB Starlight model has dropped to $1,099. That’s down from the usual $1,199 it typically fetches and marks the only time we’ve seen Amazon offer up any savings. At $100 off, today’s offer is a new all-time low overall, as well.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Apple’s official Magic Keyboard on sale for one of the first times at $75

Amazon is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for $75. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts at $24 off while delivering a new Amazon all-time low in the process.

Apple’s latest iteration of standalone Magic Keyboard arrives with a compact layout and comes centered around its most recent scissor switches. The Bluetooth-backed and battery-powered form-factor is designed to work with everything from your MacBook for turning it into a workstation machine or iPads, and much more. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac starts from $1,190 in refurb sale

Woot is now discounting an assortment of Grade A refurbished iMacs, with several configurations of 24-inch M1 iMac stealing the spotlight. Of the models that start from $1,190, the elevated 8-core GPU model being a particular highlight at $1,260. You’d pay $1,499 for a new condition model, with today’s offer delivering the best we’ve seen for a Grade A-certified offering at $239 off. There are also some higher-end configurations at $329 off.

Bringing Apple’s M1 chip to a screen-based desktop design, the new iMac sports a 24-inch 4K Retina Display backed by True Tone support. On top of the integrated 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt connectivity. Plus, those who opt for the 8-core model will be able to take advantage of Ethernet in the power brick on top of the improved performance. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

