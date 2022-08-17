Apple expanding GarageBand Remix Sessions with new artists and Today at Apple classes

Apple is expanding the collection of Remix Sessions available in its GarageBand app for iOS and iPadOS. The company announced via a press release that two new Remix Sessions are launching today from Katy Perry and K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN.

Apple explains:

GarageBand Remix Sessions enable anyone to express their inner DJ using tracks from today’s top artists. With in-app inspiration from the artists themselves and step-by-step video instruction from an Apple Creative Pro, the sessions give aspiring musicians the ability to put their own personal spin on the hit songs “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry and “Darl+ing” by SEVENTEEN.

These new Remix Sessions are available as a free download via the GarageBand Sound Library. Here, you can also find a wide variety of free loops, sounds, and instruments that can help you “mix and match and take the original songs in an all-new direction.”

Apple is also bringing the new Remix Sessions to its retail stores with Today at Apple sessions.

Starting today, an all-new Today at Apple session, Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry, will be offered in-person at Apple Store locations worldwide. In this session, Retail Creative Pros will teach customers how to remix Katy Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii,” using GarageBand on iPad and iPhone. Previous Today at Apple Remix Sessions have featured top music artists including Billie Eilish, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and more.

Read Apple’s full press release here.

