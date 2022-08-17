macOS Monterey 12.5.1 now available with security fixes

Alongside iOS 15.6.1, Apple is also releasing macOS Monterey 12.5.1. It fixes two important security issues that have been actively exploited. This could be one of the latest Monterey updates as Apple readies macOS 13 Ventura.

Today’s build is 21G83. In the release notes, Apple says, “This update is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.”

According to Apple, macOS Monterey 12.5.1 fixes two important bugs that affected the Kernel and WebKit. Here are they:

Kernel: Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

The last update macOS Monterey had, apart from this one, was 12.5; Apple seeded it nearly a month ago.

Different from other big macOS updates, macOS 12.5 brought two new features:

TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

macOS Monterey 12.5 also fixed a problem found on Apple Books, as previously reported by 9to5Mac.

As Apple is mid-cycle through beta testing iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, people’s focus is on these new operating systems, expected to launch later this fall and that are also available to public beta testers as well.

Apple is bringing continuity features across these new systems. iOS 16 has a new Lock Screen, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura bring new multitasking capabilities, watchOS 9 is revamping Watch Faces, while tvOS 16 was nearly forgotten by Apple.

If you spot any changes in macOS Monterey 12.5.1, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: