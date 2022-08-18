Apple Podcasts adds two new Top Subscriber Shows and Channels charts

Apple Podcasts app is adding two new charts as it wants to make sure people know the shows and channels with the most subscribers. These charts are available for popular channel subscriptions in the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions option was added a year ago. It allows creators to host bonus content and ad-free versions of their shows in exchange for a monthly subscription.

For example, you can listen to 9to5Mac Happy Hour ad-free. At the time, Apple had partnered with large podcasts networks, including Wondery and Luminary, to get their paywalled shows available inside Apple Podcasts app.

With more podcasts switching to a subscription offer, Apple is creating these new charts. Here’s how they’re described:

Top Subscriber Shows : Thousands of shows offer premium benefits through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Top Subscriber Shows helps listeners discover these podcasts. Listeners can browse the top 100 shows included within a subscription. These include shows from all categories that offer exclusive content, early access to new episodes, bonus episodes, ad-free listening, and more premium experiences;

: Thousands of shows offer premium benefits through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Top Subscriber Shows helps listeners discover these podcasts. Listeners can browse the top 100 shows included within a subscription. These include shows from all categories that offer exclusive content, early access to new episodes, bonus episodes, ad-free listening, and more premium experiences; Top Subscriber Channels: Listeners can also discover great premium experiences through groups of shows called channels. Top Subscriber Channels features the top 100 channels with a subscription and two or more shows. The more that listeners engage with shows and episodes included within a subscription channel, the higher it ranks on this chart.

These new charts are available for users in the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia. They must be running iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, and macOS 12.5, or later. The Apple Podcasts Charts are refreshed throughout each day and available here.

These were the Top Subscriber Shows on Apple Podcasts when this new chart launched:

These were the Top Subscriber Channels on Apple Podcasts when this new chart launched:

