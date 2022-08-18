Review: OtterBox’s 2-in-1 Charging Station combines MagSafe with a Pro Display XDR-style design

OtterBox recently launched its latest iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods accessory, the 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station. We’ve been testing out the unique wireless charging stand that has a design similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR pedestal. Here’s our detailed review of this official MagSafe charging stand.

OtterBox 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station specs

15W wireless fast charging for iPhone and 5W charging for Apple Watch Official MagSafe, MFi certified

Multi-angle, strong, and seamless connection with MagSafe

MagSafe dock tilts flat to charge AirPods and other similar devices

Non-slip, weighted design holds stand in place while using your iPhone

Premium, scratch- and fingerprint-resistant finish

Powered by included Fast Charge 36W Wall Charger and 2M (6.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable

Limited lifetime warranty with hassle-free customer service

Price: $129.95

Materials and build

The build here is plastic and it’s very clean and well-executed with a nice weight to it. The white is glossy with the silver featuring a matte finish. The whole 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station has what OtterBox calls a scratch- and fingerprint-resistant finish too.

Both the cable and 36W power adapter that come in the both have a great build quality with the brick including a sharp design and foldable prongs. And the 6.6 ft USB-C cable has a thick, durable build.

Almost the entire bottom of the charging station features a non-slip pad that gives plenty of grip and the official MagSafe puck is covered with a soft-touch finish that will make sure your iPhone or case won’t get scratched.

In-use

In my time with the OtterBox 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station, I’ve really come to love the design. It’s such a sharp and clean aesthetic.

The flexibility OtterBox designed into the MagSafe charger is really great. You’ve got a full 90 degrees that make it usable in almost any scenario. And the Pro Display XDR-style pedestal design gives nice stability.

Even though there’s not a third wireless charging at the bottom of the stand for AirPods, there’s plenty of room to store them there for convenient access.

I’ve found the weight and stability of this MagSafe Charging Station to be solid. It’s stable even when you’re typing, tapping, and using your iPhone.

Constructive Criticism

The only piece of constructive criticism I have is it would have been great if OtterBox included a Qi wireless pad into the base of the pedestal making this a 3-in-1 instead of a 2-in-1.

But in any case, it’s easy to pop your iPhone off and charge up your AirPods or another device on the MagSafe charger when needed.

OtterBox 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station conclusion

Pros:

Official MagSafe support with 15W fast wireless charging

Great MagSafe charger adjustability (90 degrees)

Solid build quality and sharp Pro Display XDR stand-style design

Power adapter and cable included

Cons:

Only 2 spots for charging instead of 3

$129.95 premium price

With all that in mind, I give this official MagSafe dual charger a 4/5 score.

The 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station is available direct from OtterBox with the only other retail availability being at Apple Stores and Apple online.

When buying direct from OtterBox, look out for the $10 off offer or 10% off when bundling with other accessories.

