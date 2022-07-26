OtterBox 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station for iPhone and Apple Watch has slick Pro Display XDR-style design

OtterBox is out with its latest iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods accessory today, the 2-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe. The clean and simple wireless charging stand features a sharp design similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR pedestal, offers 15W fast MagSafe charging for iPhone, and more.

OtterBox launched the new 2-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe today and it has what looks like a great blend of form and function.

It has an adjustable 15W MagSafe charging pad for iPhone or AirPods, Apple Watch charging on the back, weighted design with a clean pedestal aesthetic with a fingerprint-resistant finish, 36W power adapter included, and more.

OtterBox 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station specs

  • 15W wireless fast charging for iPhone and 5W charging for Apple Watch
    • MFi certified
  • Multi-angle, strong and seamless magnetic interaction with MagSafe technology
  • MagSafe dock tilts flat to charge AirPods and similar devices
  • No-slip, weighted design holds stand in place as you click iPhone on and off with one hand
  • Optimized design for home and office with premium, scratch- and fingerprint-resistant finish
  • Stand is powered by Fast Charge 36W Wall Charger and 2M (6.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable (included)​
  • Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service
  • Price: $129.95

The new multi-device charger weighs in at 0.81 lbs (365.5 grams) and comes in a finish OtterBox calls “Future” that’s a mix of silver and white.

The 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station is available now direct from OtterBox with the only other retail availability being at Apple Stores and Apple online.

Stay tuned as we’ll have a full review of this new MagSafe charger coming soon!

