Kuo: 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro to enter mass production in 4Q22, may use 5nm technology

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 processors will start mass production in the fourth trimester of 2022, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With rumors about the Cupertino company readying the next generation of high-end MacBooks for as early as this fall, Kuo has some thoughts on it.

On his Twitter, the analyst posted:

New 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC’s guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors for 14″and 16″ MacBook Pro models may still adotp the 5nm advanced node.

Last month, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro are already in the works. He said the overall design and features of the machines are “likely to stay roughly the same” as Apple just revamped this machine with a redesign, more ports, a MagSafe charger, a better display, and an improved webcam.

Bloomberg’s journalist said the new 14-inch and 16-inch models are expected to get new chips – the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors – which are iterations of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips from last year.

Gurman gives an important tidbit about what to expect from the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro:

Look for much of the focus to be on the graphics side, just like with the standard M2.

While the journalist doesn’t talk about the 3nm chip technology, 9to5Mac recently reported that TSMC is on track to start developing the next generation of processors with this technology.

With Kuo’s tweet, it may seem that for the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors for this upcoming MacBook Pro, Apple will still use the 5nm advanced node, which means the more advanced 3nm technology will be available later next year with the A17 chip – or another Mac processor in 2023.

Kuo’s analysis differs from Taiwan’s Commercial Times report. The publication suggests Apple’s M2 Pro chip would be the first product to feature this 3nm technology and would be available in the second half of this year – which is not the timeline Kuo expects.

