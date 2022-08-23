Apple store union survey gives insight into sources of dissatisfaction

The Apple Store union established at the Towson, Maryland, store has issued surveys asking staff what they would like to be the priorities when it comes to negotiating with the company. The detailed list gives a good insight into the sources of dissatisfaction among retail employees …

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman obtained a copy of the survey.

Apple retail employees at the Towson, Maryland store (the unionized location) were given bargaining surveys to fill out late last week. These are to guide the union in how they will negotiate with Apple. So far, no changes at store have been implemented due to unionization.

Members are asked to choose up to three issues from a list of eight:

Wage increases

Improvements to health & welfare benefits

Medical costs containment

Retirement (i.e., 401(k), pension)

Scheduling issues

Improved paid time off (i.e., vacation, holidays, sick leave)

Respect from employer

Increase staffing

The list is also broken down into more detail, and members are asked to rate the importance of each issue from “Not important” to “Essential.”

General wage increases

Transparency on wages/pay brackets

Premium pay for special skills (e.g., non-English-speaking employees)

Reduce time it takes to reach maximum rate of pay

Add cost-of-living adjustment

Add pension plan (see attached)

Add profit sharing

Improve 401(k) savings plan

Improve medical coverage

Improve dental coverage

Improve vision coverage

Improve mental health coverage

Improve pet insurance coverage

Improve accident and sickness coverage

Improve life insurance coverage

Medical costs containment

Overtime procedures

Increase paid holidays

More vacation time

Improve sick leave benefits

Improve policies/procedures for approval of paid time off

Improve bereavement pay and/or policy/ies

Implement seniority language (i.e., layoff, recall rights, transfers, promotions & shift prefs)

Improve job security

Respect shown to employees from management

Improve communication from management to employees

Workplace safety and/or security

Health and welfare of employees (i.e., ergonomics, air quality at workplace)

Increase input in work design and/or production numbers (to achieve sustainable workload)

Improve management’s commitment to employee professional growth and development

Clear guidelines for attendance policy

Clear guidelines for promotions

Improve scheduling and availability

Improve work-life balance

Implement four-day work week

Implement one work-from-home day per pay week

Improve “clocking-in/out” policies

Increase staffing

Another question asks how members are willing to help with union activities.

Apple retail employees at the Towson, Maryland store (the unionized location) were given bargaining surveys to fill out late last week. These are to guide the union in how they will negotiate with Apple. So far, no changes at store have been implemented due to unionization. pic.twitter.com/oKUP8wSeeC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 22, 2022

We yesterday saw the Apple Store unionization movement make it to Australia, and learned more about the talking points in the company’s anti-union presentations during start-of-shift meetings.

Photo: Aegon Boucicault/Unsplash

