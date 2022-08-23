iPhone 14 allegedly surfaces in Indian regulator database ahead of September unveil

The Indian Consumer Affairs authority may have leaked important information about the upcoming iPhone 14 ahead of the September 7 Apple event. The possible model number of the next iPhone was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as the Cupertino company is readying the new phone.

As discovered by MySmartPrice, the Bureau of Indian Standards is now listing a new iPhone model number ahead of a new iPhone announcement.

The National Standards Body of India under the Department of Consumer Affairs currently lists the iPhone XR (A2105), iPhone 11 (A2221), iPhone 12 (A2403), and the iPhone 13 (A2633). Now it shows a new model number A2882, which could be for the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

This could make sense as Apple is reportedly producing the iPhone 14 in India and China at the same time. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that in an article early this month:

My latest survey indicates Foxconn’s iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1″ iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past). In the short term, India’s iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it’s an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site. It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver.

While the regular iPhone 14 is rumored to not have many new features compared to the iPhone 13 – as it will keep the same design and processor – Apple is readying a Max version with a bigger screen and battery but without the premium price.

On the other hand, all the new features are expected to be added to the iPhone 14 Pro versions with a new design, new processor, and upgraded cameras.

