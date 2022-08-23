Deals: Apple MagSafe Charger hits $30, Magic Trackpad 2 $85, iPhone 13 cases from $28, more

Today’s best deals kick off as Tim Cook makes trying out Apple’s official MagSafe Charger more affordable than ever at $30. You can also upgrade your macOS setup with a new 2022 low on Apple Magic Trackpad 2 at $85 while outfitting your iPhone 13 with official MagSafe silicone cases from $28. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Tim Cook wants you to try Apple’s MagSafe Charger at $30

Woot is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Charger for $30. Normally fetching $39, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at 24% off. This is $2 under our previous mention from back on Prime Day, as well.

Whether you’re looking to score Apple’s new iPhone 14 next month and want to prepare or are just finally ready to upgrade an existing iPhone 12 or 13 series handset with Apple’s unique take on wireless charging, today’s deal is as notable as they come. The official MagSafe Charger provides all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 improves your macOS desktop at $85

Woot is now offering the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $85. Normally fetching $129, today’s offer delivers new all-time low at $44 off. This is $15 under our previous mention and $5 under the lowest we’ve seen this year prior.

Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

Official iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini silicone MagSafe cases on sale from $28

Ahead of next month’s iPhone 14 launch event, Amazon is now rolling out a fresh batch of official iPhone 13 series cases for those who don’t plan on upgrading to Apple’s latest in the near future. Delivering the first price cuts in over a month on Apple’s in-house Silicone MagSafe cases, several styles are available for each of the latest devices starting at $28. Each of the covers normally sells for $49, and the discounts today are either matching the second-best prices to date or returning to the all-time lows, depending on the device and colorway.

Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 13 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. These price cuts also pair quite nicely with the MagSafe Charger discount above.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

Apex Pro Mini Wireless review: SteelSeries delivers adjustable switches in a 60% board [Video]

Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: