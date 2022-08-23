Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs will be interviewed at CodeCon 2022 event

CodeCon 2022 has confirmed it will interview a few Apple personalities this year. Apple CEO Tim Cook, former design chief Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs will join the convention that will take place from September 6 to September 8.

CodeCon features “the biggest names in the industry on everything from cryptocurrency to climate changes.” The host will be journalist Kara Swisher in her “last year at the helm in her infamous Red Chair.”

What’s interesting this time is that she’ll be interviewing Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs, although, as of now, only Apple CEO is highlighted on CodeCon 2022 website:

As CEO of Apple, Tim has overseen the development and introduction of some of the world’s most innovative products and services, from breakthrough advances in Apple silicon to the creation of the most powerful lineup of iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch, to the introduction of services like Apple TV+ and Fitness+. (…) Tim is deeply committed to fighting climate change and protecting the environment, and Apple powers its global facilities with 100 percent renewable energy and is helping its entire supply chain do the same. Apple has ranked #1 on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for the past thirteen years, including each year Tim has been CEO. Tim earned a BS in industrial engineering from Auburn University and an MBA from Duke University, graduating as a Fuqua Scholar in 1988.

In a promotional email, CodeCon 2022 notifies that Tim Cook, Jony Ive, KBE, and Laurene Powell Jobs will be in conversation together at the event, although it’s unclear exactly what session will be theirs.

Those who want to attend the event can apply for a chance here. It’s also interesting to highlight that Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 14 series on September 7 – which will be around the time Cook will attend this event.

