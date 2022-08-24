Discover announces 5% cash back with Apple Pay for the holiday quarter

Discover has shared the details for its October-December bonus, opening up the notable cash back boost to countless more retailers than usual. Read on for all the details on Discover’s Apple Pay cash back 5% bonus.

Discover shared the news with customers in an email and on its cash back calendar landing page. Amazon has often been one of the retailers involved with the 5% back for the holiday quarter (and still is this year) along with another retailer or retail category.

But this time Discover is giving 5% cash back for all Apple Pay purchases (Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Garmin Pay too), making it easier than ever to get those savings.

Discover’s Apple Pay cash back 5% details

As usual, there is a limit for the holiday quarter promotion: 5% back on purchases up to $1,500 ($75 cash back potential)

Additional $10 statement credit for making a purchase of at least $100 with Apple Pay in the October-December window

That means customers can get a total of $85 cash back with the Discover promotion

cash back with the Discover promotion Log in to your Discover account to activate the Apple Pay/Amazon bonus

If you don’t already have a Discover card, you can get an extra $100 with this link when you make a purchase within the first three months of getting your card.

Here’s the fine print on the holiday 5% cash back Apple Pay and Amazon promo:

“Activate to earn 5% Cashback Bonus at Amazon․com and Digital Wallets from 10/1/22 (or the date on which you activate 5%, whichever is later) through 12/31/22, on up to $1,500 in purchases. Amazon․com purchases include those made through the Amazon․com checkout, like digital downloads, Amazon․com gift cards, Amazon Fresh orders, Amazon Local Deals, Amazon Prime subscriptions and items sold by third party merchants through Amazon․com’s marketplace. Also includes in-store at Amazon Go, Amazon Bookstore, and Amazon 4-Star. Amazon is not a sponsor of this promotion. Amazon, the Amazon․com logo, the smile logo and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon․com, Inc. or its affiliates. Digital Wallet purchases include those made online and in-store with your smartphone, tablet, or wearable. Wallets that qualify include Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Garmin Pay. Using digital wallets to make purchases on Amazon․com will only earn a total of 5%. Listed merchants are in no way sponsoring or affiliated with this program.”

