Download ‘Far out’ event wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple’s iPhone 14 event is officially set for September 7 and with that comes some slick invitation artwork. With a super-fast turnaround, Basic Apple Guy has already created sharp wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, download them below.

This summer, designer extraordinaire Basic Apple Guy shared some gorgeous wallpapers based on the Apple Park Rainbow stage.

Now Basic Apple Guy is back with a new set of wallpapers based on the space-inspired artwork found on the invitation for Apple’s “Far out” iPhone 14 event.

Download the iPhone 14 event wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Basic Apple Guy shared these after right Apple’s invites went out and they’re available now via Google Drive

Here’s Basic Apple Guy’s tip jar to show some love for the awesome wallpapers

To get caught up on everything we expect at the “Far out” event, check out our coverage below:

