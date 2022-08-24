WhatsApp to bring iMessage-like profile photos within group chats

WhatsApp for iOS is planning yet another nice feature that users will be able to take advantage of in the near future. The app wants to bring iMessage-like profile photos within group chats to make conversations more personal and, at the same time, so you know who you’re talking to.

As spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp for iOS beta 22.18.0.72, this version gives a hint on this upcoming feature. Unfortunately, since it’s under development, it’s not ready to be rolled out to beta users, but the publication was able to give a preview of what the feature will be all about.

WhatsApp plans to introduce something that has been requested for a long time: profile photos of group participants! When this feature will be released to beta testers, profile photos of other group participants will show up next to all incoming messages within the group chat, in a future update of the app.

Apart from this feature, WhatsApp is still readying for groups the ability to create polls. In recent months, the company rolled larger groups, the ability to have an audio chat with more participants, and a new Community feature.

In addition to that, WhatsApp is also planning to launch a few features regarding deleted messages. In a future update, group admins will be able to delete a message from any participant of the group. Although everyone in the chat will be able to see that the message was deleted, it will be a way for admins to let groups be more organized.

Not only that, but WhatsApp wants to add a “redo’ function, so users can bring back a message they deleted by mistake, as you can learn more about it here.

Are you excited about these upcoming features? Which one is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

