Apple to begin paying out $95 million AppleCare class action settlement this month

A long-running class-action lawsuit against Apple over its AppleCare replacement policies is finally coming to an end. The class action suit targeted Apple’s policy to provide refurbished devices as replacements through AppleCare. Final approval for the $95 million settlement was granted in April, and now eligible Apple users are being notified of their payments.

In the lawsuit, customers took issue with Apple’s policy to provide device replacements that were refurbished rather than new through AppleCare. Customers said that providing refurbished devices as replacements was a violation of AppleCare terms, which say customers should receive replacement devices that are “new or equivalent to new in performance and reliability.”

Apple admitted no wrongdoing but agreed to settle the case for $95 million. That settlement was given approval in April and eligible members of the class are now being notified of their payments. The lawsuit is paying out between $63 million and $68 million to customers, with the remaining amount going to the lawyers.

Payments will be sent to anyone who purchased AppleCare or AppleCare+ for iPhone or iPad after July 20, 2012, and received a refurbished device as a replacement. Those people will automatically receive a payment and there is no claim form that needs to be submitted.

As such, those people are now receiving emails from the law firm in the case, Hagans Berman, informing them that their payments will soon be ready to collect. Payments will vary based on the number of devices you had replaced:

According to our records, you are eligible to receive a payment of $14.45 in the settlement for the matter entitled Maldonado, et al. v. Apple Inc., et al., Case No. 3:16-CV-04067-WHO. As Settlement Administrator for the matter, we’re sending you this courtesy email to inform you that by August 30, 2022, you will receive a payment notification email that contains a link to claim your payment electronically. Once you receive that email, you will have until November 28, 2022 to claim your payment.

You can learn more about the case right here on the dedicated website.

