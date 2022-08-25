Instagram will now restrict even more sensitive content for teens by default

Instagram currently offers options for teens to restrict how much sensitive content they see on the social network. In June, the platform added an option that further limits such content. Soon, this option will come enabled by default for teen Instagram users.

New default settings for teens on Instagram

As announced by the Meta-owned company in a blog post (via The Verge), an update to Instagram’s Sensitive Content Control will make the “Less” option enabled by default for users under 16 years old. Right now, Instagram accounts created by teens come with the “Standard” option enabled, which still shows some sensitive content.

According to Instagram, the change will make it more difficult for young people to view “potentially sensitive content” on Instagram. The new setting affects Search, Explore, Hashtag Pages, Reels, Feed Recommendations, and Suggested Accounts.

But that’s not the only thing Instagram has announced to protect its teenage users. In addition, the platform will prompt teens to review their account settings, including options to control who can re-share their content, who can message them, and also the amount of time they spend on Instagram.

With Instagram making its suggestion algorithm more aggressive to compete with TikTok, users (especially parents) have become concerned about what young people can see on the social network. It’s worth noting that Instagram also restricts how teens can send and receive messages from unknown people.

We’re continuously developing controls to help people personalize their experience on Instagram. Last summer, we launched the Sensitive Content Control so people could choose how much or how little sensitive content to see in Explore from accounts they don’t follow. Today, we’re announcing updates to this control.

Instagram says the update is now being rolled out to users. You can download the Instagram app for free on the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: