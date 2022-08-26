New Philips Hue ‘Lightguide’ bulbs leak with clever glowstick-style design

Philips Hue is set to expand its lineup of HomeKit-capable accessories, at least according to the latest leak. The company appears to be prepping three new smart lights that it brands as “Philips Hue Lightguide” and are described as offering “unique shapes to match your style.” While they look incredibly sleek, they’ll come with a high price tag.

Philips Hue has not yet announced these new smart lights, but they’ve surfaced ahead of time through Amazon in Germany and were first spotted by Hueblog.com. Here’s how Philips Hue describes the new E27 Lightguide lineup:

Philips Hue Lightguide LED bulbs give off a bright, brilliantly coloured light that you can dim to the perfect level in millions of shades of colour and white to create the right mood in any room of your home. Philips Hue Lightguide LED bulbs feature a distinctive inner tube and a reflective, glossy finish that gives them a special light.

The design of the Lightguide products features a clear glass body with a bulb inside. The bulbs will support white light as well as color ambiance, with a maximum brightness of 500 lumens at 2,700 Kelvin. The Amazon listing shows off three different sizes and shapes for the Lightguide bulbs.

In terms of the smart technology inside, these bulbs are set to feature Bluetooth and Zigbee out of the box. If you have one of the Philips Hue Smart Bridge add-ons, you’ll also be able to control them with Apple’s Home app, HomeKit, and Siri.

There’s no release date given for the Lightguide smart lights, but Hueblog speculates they could be released sometime in September. They’re expected to be some of the priciest smart lights yet from Philips Hue, with Amazon indicating they start at 75 euros.

What do you think of these new Philips Hue smart lights? What’s the current state of your smart home setup? Let us know down in the comments.

