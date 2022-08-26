New Philips Hue ‘Lightguide’ bulbs leak with clever glowstick-style design

Chance Miller

- Aug. 26th 2022 1:28 pm PT

Philips Hue smart lights
0

Philips Hue is set to expand its lineup of HomeKit-capable accessories, at least according to the latest leak. The company appears to be prepping three new smart lights that it brands as “Philips Hue Lightguide” and are described as offering “unique shapes to match your style.” While they look incredibly sleek, they’ll come with a high price tag.

Philips Hue has not yet announced these new smart lights, but they’ve surfaced ahead of time through Amazon in Germany and were first spotted by Hueblog.com. Here’s how Philips Hue describes the new E27 Lightguide lineup:

Philips Hue Lightguide LED bulbs give off a bright, brilliantly coloured light that you can dim to the perfect level in millions of shades of colour and white to create the right mood in any room of your home. Philips Hue Lightguide LED bulbs feature a distinctive inner tube and a reflective, glossy finish that gives them a special light.

The design of the Lightguide products features a clear glass body with a bulb inside. The bulbs will support white light as well as color ambiance, with a maximum brightness of 500 lumens at 2,700 Kelvin. The Amazon listing shows off three different sizes and shapes for the Lightguide bulbs.

In terms of the smart technology inside, these bulbs are set to feature Bluetooth and Zigbee out of the box. If you have one of the Philips Hue Smart Bridge add-ons, you’ll also be able to control them with Apple’s Home app, HomeKit, and Siri.

There’s no release date given for the Lightguide smart lights, but Hueblog speculates they could be released sometime in September. They’re expected to be some of the priciest smart lights yet from Philips Hue, with Amazon indicating they start at 75 euros.

What do you think of these new Philips Hue smart lights? What’s the current state of your smart home setup? Let us know down in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework that lets you control connected accessories from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Siri.

About the Author

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.