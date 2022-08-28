Apple applies for ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’ trademarks ahead of AR headset launch

Apple has begun the trademark application process for a variety of ‘reality’ names, as it prepares to introduce its first augmented reality headset device. Bloomberg reports that companies linked to Apple have applied for names including ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’ and ‘Reality Processor’.

Do not expect the headset to appear as part of the iPhone 14 event on September 7 however. The latest rumors generally point to a product launch of the headset early in 2023.

Apple’s interesting in the ‘Reality’ branding has been known as far back as 2017, when Bloomberg first reported that Apple was working on ‘rOS’ or realityOS. In 2019, Apple published a developer framework named ‘RealityKit’, to help create augmented reality experiences.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Apple uses any of the proposed trademarks, like the Reality One or Reality Pro names. For a start, they haven’t been granted yet. However, you can see the logic. The AR headset would be Apple’s first product in the space, hence Reality One.

Reality Pro is also viable, as the first-generation headset is rumored to be a high-end device — almost like a tech demo more than mass consumer product — with a hefty ~$2000 price tag, if not more. The headset is expected to feature two super high resolution displays, one for each eye, and a bevy of cameras and sensors.

The Reality Processor would naturally refer to the custom Apple silicon designed for the device. The chip is expected to be similar to the M2 chip seen in the 2022 MacBook Air. The Information said the first-generation headset would also feature a special coprocessor to manage the imaging pipeline.

Apple’s first media event of the fall will take place on September 7, where it will announce its first batch of new products for the holiday season. The headset is not expected to make an appearance, although anything’s possible as Apple will inevitably preview the headset months ahead of its actual release. What we do expect to see on September 7 is the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple Watch Series 8. The headset will most likely be announced in the spring of 2023.

