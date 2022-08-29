Apple launches new Education Community hub, adds new Forum section

Today, Apple has announced its new Education Community hub, created for Apple professional learning resources and created as a collaborative space where educators can connect and share ideas.

The Community expands on all the resources from Apple Teacher. There’s a new Learning Center. It also introduces a Forum, launching in beta, which will serve as the Community’s collaborative space for educators to connect and share with one another.

To celebrate the launch, Apple shared 10 posts from educators on the new Forum page that people can check out:

According to The Journal, the Learning Center is where Apple-created teacher resources are located. It has also been expanded with a new Forum section.

It’s free to use and requires no specific login or educator credentials. Anyone can access it, but it’s only available in English. Since the Learning Center is still in beta, only educators from the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand can create profiles to post content in the Forum.

“At Apple, we believe that education can be a powerful force for equity, and that supporting educators is one of the most important things we can do to help learners unlock their potential,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Education and Enterprise Marketing, told The Journal. “We’ve worked alongside teachers in the classroom for more than 40 years, and we’ve seen firsthand how passionate, engaged educators can increase student engagement and enhance learning outcomes through the meaningful use of technology. This is what motivated us to introduce the Apple Education Community — our new hub for professional learning, which provides a collaborative space for educators to connect and learn from one another.”

You can take a look at this new Education Community hub here.

