Apple Watch Pro might make you buy new bands for the first time ever

Next week, Apple will likely unveil its new Apple Watch Pro during the September 7 “Far Out” event. While this new, rugged Apple Watch has been rumored for a few months now, as we get closer to its announcement, more rumors about it have started appearing. This time, a leaker believes this upcoming smartwatch won’t have older band compatibility, and here’s why.

As shared on the Chinese social media Weibo, user UnclePan (via MacRumors) says this Apple Watch Pro, with a 47mm/48mm screen, will have a wider strap due to its squared shape, meaning the current bands won’t have a perfect aesthetic fit for this Watch.

If that’s the case, this would be the first time since the original Apple Watch release that it will not offer retro compatibility with existing bands. Weibo user UnclePan has correctly predicted in the past that the Apple Watch Series 7 would have larger 41m and 45mm screens, so it’s worth noting that he could also be correct this time.

Apart from a premium price and focus on athletes, we’ve heard a lot about the rumored Apple Watch Pro.

According to reporting from Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Pro will visually differentiate itself from the Apple Watch Series 8 with a new design, although rumors diverge on whether or not it will have flat edges. Gurman talks about an “evolution of the current rectangular shape.”

One of the key changes to the Apple Watch Pro will be the materials from which it’s made. Currently, the Apple Watch is available in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. The Apple Watch Pro will reportedly feature a “more durable formulation of titanium” as part of Apple’s efforts to make it as rugged as possible.

Alongside that larger design, the Watch is also reportedly set to feature improved battery life. Longer battery life is going to be a key factor for the “extreme sports” buyers of this Apple Watch, and that is seemingly something Apple is aware of.

Much like the Apple Watch Series 8, this new Apple Watch Pro is expected to add support for body temperature measurements. The Apple Watch won’t be able to give you an exact measurement of your body temperature, but rather it would send you an alert when it detected that your temperature is elevated. Then, you could take your temperature using a traditional thermometer.

Are you excited about this new watch even if it doesn’t offer retro compatibility with older bands? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

