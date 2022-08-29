Foxconn resumes iPad production at normal capacity as heat wave in China eases

A couple of weeks ago, part of iPad production stopped due to China’s worst heat wave in 60 years. Foxconn factory in the southwestern Sichuan province had to be shut down due to the higher temperatures. Now, with the heat wave easing, Foxconn is operating at normal capacity again.

The report comes from Nikkei Asia and says the manufacturer has “restarted factory in Sichuan province after a local order to stop operations expired Thursday at a historic heat wave eases,” meaning iPad production is back to normal.

The Chengdu plant of Foxconn, which assembles iPads for Apple, began to operate at normal capacity again on Thursday, a person close to the factory confirmed. Authorities appear to be supplying Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, with power on a priority basis, taking into consideration the economic impact on the region.

At the time the local government shut down the Foxconn factory, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote that “if power outage can end on August 20 impacts should be limited.” While it lasted seven days longer than expected, it’s unclear how it has affected iPad production in the long run.

As of now, people’s focus has been on the September 7 event, in which the Cupertino company will unveil new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch models. But it’s important to keep in mind that Bloomberg believes Apple will hold an iPad/Mac event in October. 9to5Mac has been reporting a new 10th-generation iPad base model alongside two new iPad Pro versions. These tablets could be announced alongside new Macs with faster processors if the iPad production didn’t suffer much with factories shut down.

The iPhone production, on the other hand, has not been affected, as previously analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that everything is under schedule – and Apple has announced when these phones will be unveiled.

