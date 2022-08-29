Relay FM launches annual St. Jude fundraiser, earn special rewards for your support

Our friends at Relay FM have once again launched their annual fundraiser in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Over the years, Relay FM has raised an impressive $1.5 million in support of St. Jude, a Tennesee-based research hospital that treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

This year, 9to5Mac is proud to join in on the Relay FM fundraising efforts, giving you a way to support the incredible mission of St. Jude and earn some 9to5Mac swag at the same time.

Relay FM is home to a number of wonderful podcasts relating to technology, creativity, culture, and much more. Some of our favorites include Upgrade, Mac Power Users, Connected, Downstream, and Reconcilable Differences. They’re all fantastic, and you can check them out here.

St. Jude is a decades-old children’s research hospital based in Tennessee that aims to find new treatments and cures for childhood cancer and other diseases. One of the tentpoles of the organization is that every family can receive the care that they need, and they never receive a bill for that treatment.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Our mission is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since we opened more than 50 years ago. We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Unlike other hospitals, the majority of funding for St. Jude comes from generous donors.

St. Jude says that nearly 80% of the funding needed to grow and sustain its efforts comes from public donations. This is why the Relay FM fundraiser is so important every year, and why we’re looking to rally the wonderful 9to5Mac audience to help support St. Jude fundraising efforts.

Relay FM co-founder Stephen Hackett has penned a beautiful post on his blog detailing why St. Jude means so much to him, his family, and so many other families around the world. And don’t forget to tune into the third annual Relay for St. Jude Podcastathon on September 16th beginning at 12pm Eastern.

Earn 9to5Mac rewards for your support

This year, 9to5Mac has set up our own fundraising page for St. Jude through the Relay FM campaign. In doing this, you can support Relay FM and St. Jude, and earn some 9to5Mac rewards in the process.

Donate at least $75 to receive an exclusive pack of 9to5Mac Stickers and a 9to5Mac Polishing Cloth. Why pay Apple for a Polishing Cloth when you can get one for supporting St. Jude?

Donate at least $125 and receive a 9to5Mac Logo T-Shirt, Polishing Cloth, and Sticker!

To qualify for the rewards, be sure to click on the “Rewards” button right above the featured image on the campaign website and choose which rewards package you’d like.

We’ve set a modest goal of $1,000 for the 9to5Mac audience, but we’d love to blow this out of the water. All of the money raised through our fundraising page goes directly towards the Relay FM campaign in support of St. Jude.

Donate to the Relay FM campaign for St. Jude right here. They even take Apple Pay! Over the years, Relay FM has raised $1.5 million in support of St. Jude. Let’s help them cross the $2 million mark this year.

