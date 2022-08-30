Apple Watch Series 8 Pro: What will the new premium model actually be named?

One of the stars of Apple’s “Far out” event next week will be the new high-end redesigned Apple Watch. Colloquially referred to as the “Apple Watch Pro” so far, the ultimate marketing name remains to be seen, and Apple is known for some surprises. What do you think we’ll see at next week’s event?

Apple Watch Pro

The so-called Apple Watch Pro is rumored to feature a larger 47mm casing with a 1.99-inch display. This is a significantly larger form factor than the Apple Watch Series 7, which features a 45mm casing and a 1.77-inch display in its largest variant.

The Apple Watch Pro is expected to have a more durable design made out of titanium. Apple currently sells a version of the Apple Watch Series 7 made from titanium, but it apparently has a new formulation in the works for the Apple Watch Pro that is even more durable. The display will also reportedly use a new flat design, whereas the Apple Watch Series 7 has a rounded display with waterfall-style edges.

Other upgraded features of the Apple Watch Pro reportedly include longer battery life, a focus on new “extreme” sports workouts, and upgraded health tracking features such as a body temperature sensor. That body temperature sensor is also expected to come to the Apple Watch Series 8 as well.

But will that really be its name?

The new high-end and redesigned Apple Watch was initially described as targeting extreme sports athletes thanks to its more durable design and longer battery life. In recent weeks, however, the narrative has shifted more toward it being an “Apple Watch Pro” with a broader target audience.

While specs and features of new Apple products often leak ahead of an official announcement, those leaks generally come from Apple’s supply chain rather than from inside Apple itself. For this reason, things like marketing names and pricing remain under wraps until Apple’s official announcement.

For this reason, we haven’t actually heard any specific details about what this new variant of the Apple Watch will be called. Apple Watch Pro certainly seems like the most logical guess, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years it’s that Apple product marketing can always surprise us.

This new Apple Watch could be branded as anything, including things like Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch Extreme, Apple Watch Max, or something else entirely. It’s also anyone’s guess whether the “Series 8” numbering will be included in the name at all.

What’s your best guess? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments.

