Paramount+ now offers all SHOWTIME content in one app and subscription

Paramount+ and SHOWTIME have long been offered as a bundle for both apps. Today, the streamers announced it’s combining the two services in one. With that, all SHOWTIME content will be available within the Paramount+ app with new special pricing.

According to a press release, Paramount+ is offering a new bundle that brings the “expansive library of original series, hit shows, and popular movies with the SHOWTIME service’s premium portfolio, all within the Paramount+ app.”

For US customers, this new bundle will cost, for a limited time, $7.99 per month for the Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for the Premium Plan.

“The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace,” said Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Paramount Global Streaming. “This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering.”

This bundle will be offered as a “simple” in-app upgrade so users can enjoy Star Trek, Yellowjackets, Dexter: New Blood, and more in one subscription.

After October 2, the bundle will cost $11.99/month for the Essential tier or $14.99/month for the ad-free Premium tier. The ad-supported Essential Plan combines marquee sports, including NFL games and more than 2,000 soccer matches each year, with on-demand entertainment options for current and upcoming shows and movies, as well as breaking news through the CBS News Network.

The Premium Plan features commercial-free, on-demand entertainment with 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads; an extended roster of must-watch sports; and livestreams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S.

The SHOWTIME service with its original content, live sports, and films will be commercial-free for both Paramount+ plans. For those who don’t want to watch Paramount’s service, SHOWTIME will continue to be available separately for $10.99 as a stand-alone service and through other third-party distributors.

