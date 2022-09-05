iPhone 14 Pro case shows massive camera lenses compared to the iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro will have one of the most important upgrades in the camera department in ages. While 9to5Mac has extensively reported on the features this next generation of iPhones will have, it’s interesting to see how the smartphone will compare to the previous generation, the iPhone 13 Pro.

Now, a case for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro shows that the camera upgrades won’t be just with software, but the sensors will be larger – including the lidar scanner.

User yeux1122, which has a mixed record of Apple leaks, on the Korean blog Naver shows an iPhone 14 Pro case on an iPhone 13 Pro. Not only will the camera system be bigger, but all lenses, flash, and the lidar scanner will have a size increase.

Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about this change:

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max’s 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5-10%.

In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman corroborated Kuo’s report and said the iPhone 14 Pro will also feature improved telephoto and ultrawide-angle sensors combined with enhancements to video recording and low-light photography.

Earlier today, Twitter user Majin Bu shared the possible colors for the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro cases – although it’s not that noticeable how they would compare with the current generation of the iPhone 13 Pro.

In two days, all our answers will be solved as Apple will announce the iPhone 14 series at the Steve Jobs Theater, in Cupertino. The company is also expected to unveil three new Apple Watches and the next-generation AirPods Pro.

What do you think of this new camera lens increase? Are you expecting much better video recording and photography capabilities? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

